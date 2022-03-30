Eligible Claimants to Get Activision Blizzard Settlement Money After Judge’s Approval

With what looks to be a lackadaisical consent decree for rather extreme claims, it will be difficult for victims to protect themselves moving forward. However, Kotick disagrees. He wrote in a press release, “Our goal is to make Activision Blizzard a model for the industry, and we will continue to focus on eliminating harassment and discrimination from our workplace. The court’s approval of this settlement is an important step in ensuring that our employees have mechanisms for recourse if they experienced any form of harassment or retaliation.”