Who Qualifies for the Fourth Stimulus Check? Specific Stimulus Aid

After receiving three rounds of stimulus checks, many lawmakers and people are pushing for the fourth round of stimulus aid, which would send recurring payments to people until the COVID-19 pandemic ends. While that isn’t happening on a federal level, some states have stepped up to issue payments on their own. The Biden administration is also giving out one-time $600 payments to specific groups. So, who's eligible for the fourth stimulus check ?

While nearly 2.9 million Americans have signed an online petition pleading for a fourth stimulus check, the federal-level fourth stimulus check is unlikely at this stage. Lawmakers are focusing on other measures to provide assistance, like the child tax credit, homeowner assistance, and emergency aid for tenants.

As the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted lives and businesses, the U.S. government stepped up to help people overcome the challenging times by offering financial assistance in the form of stimulus checks. So far, three stimulus checks have already been distributed. Most of the eligible adults have already received $3,200 so far:

It isn't clear yet how the money will be distributed but close to $20 million is expected to be earmarked for workers in grocery stores. This additional payment is a reflection of the essential nature of the work performed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As opposed to the money going through the IRS, state agencies, tribal governments, and non-profit organizations will be providing the funds to eligible workers this time.

A broad-based stimulus check hasn't been approved but the government has announced that a specific group of Americans will receive another one-time check of $600. The specific group includes meatpacking workers, farmworkers, and grocery employees who were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will come from a $700 million program authorized to assist workers in these industries.

Which states are sending new stimulus checks?

California announced the Golden Gate Stimulus deal, which will provide a payment to 5.7 million people. The aid is already being distributed. Taxpayers earning between $30,000 and $75,000 per year will receive one-time payments of $600. Households with dependents will receive an additional $500.

New Mexico has issued payments to low-income households, who for whatever reason didn't receive the first three rounds of stimulus checks. There will be one-time payments of $750 per household.

In Texas, some local school districts are providing their employees with stimulus checks in the form of retention bonuses.

In Maryland, taxpayers with qualifying income could receive up to $500. Income caps vary from $21,710–$56,844. In Colorado, anyone who receives unemployment benefits between March and October 2020 automatically received a one-time payment of $375.

Through its unique offer, Vermont is trying to lure people to move to the state. It will reimburse people up to $7,500 for qualifying moving expenses if you're ready to work in certain industries.