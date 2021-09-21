Sam Adam’s New, Limited-Edition Utopias Beer Is Illegal in 15 States

If you’re looking for where to buy Sam Adams Utopias , you should know that 15 U.S. states aren’t exactly “utopias” for the limited-edition ale. That’s because the latest Utopias’ alcohol content makes it illegal in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia, according to CNN .

Once Utopias goes on sale on Oct. 11, you can use the Beer Finder tool on the Samuel Adams website to find retail locations selling the potent brew in states that allow it. You might have to act fast, though—CNN reports that the Boston Beer Company, the brewery behind the Samuel Adams brand, only releases about 13,000 bottles of each Utopias edition. This year’s Utopias will set you back, too: the suggested retail price for the 25.4-ounce bottle is $240.