You can Load Your Cash App Card With Cash at Your Local Retailer

To deposit cash into your Cash App account, visit a participating retailer. Cash App will give you a temporary barcode through the app. Tell a cashier you want to make a cash deposit in your Cash App account, and you give the cashier the money you want to deposit. The cashier will then scan the temporary barcode, which completes the deposit and puts the money in your account. The barcode expires within a few minutes, so it's best to have the cash you want to deposit ready.