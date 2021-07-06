Volvo Plans EV Battery Improvements as Part of All-Electric Future

Currently, Volvo cars are a mix of gasoline, hybrid, and electric models. The company aims to go all-electric by 2030. Volvo presented its plans for that goal at its Tech Day in June.

Those plans include improvements to Volvo’s EV batteries, as CNET reported. Volvo is shooting for an energy density improvement of about 50 percent in its second-generation batteries. The company thinks that its third-generation batteries will power a range of 1,000 kilometers or about 621 miles.