Auto Insurance Companies Have to Refund Michigan Drivers This Spring

Whitmer said in Dec. 2021 that all refund checks would be issued by May 9 of this year, according to Fox 2 Detroit, meaning Michigan drivers should receive their refunds in the next seven weeks or so. To be eligible for the refund, Michigan drivers must have had a vehicle insured as of 11:59 p.m. CT on Oct. 31, 2021, and any motorcycle and RV that doesn’t have a minimum insurance requirement counts, Fox 2 Detroit reports.