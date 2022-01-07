Late Actor Michael K. Williams Returns to TV, ‘Black Market’ Season 2

Williams died at age 54 in September 2021 midway through production on the second season. So, Vice TV brought in Tracy Morgan, Rosie Perez, and Williams’ The Wire costar Felicia “Snoop” Pearson to narrate the three unfinished episodes.

“I’m grateful that I was chosen to represent my brother’s legacy because he meant the world to me,” Pearson told Entertainment Weekly. “Sometimes, if you hear me speak, you’ll hear my brother.”