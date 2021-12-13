When Is the PropertyGuru IPO Coming?

Recently, online mortgage company Better.com ditched its SPAC plans due to controversy. CEO Vishal Garg laid off about 900 employees over a three-minute Zoom call and subsequently bashed employees in a message (Garg has since announced he's taking time off while the company conducts a leadership assessment, effective immediately). Given the conditions, PropertyGuru may be waiting for the SPAC fears to die down before tackling its own IPO, even if regulatory approval comes.