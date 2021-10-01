Is Short Sale Restriction Really Protecting Markets?

For over a year, stocks and other securities have seen volatility like we haven’t seen before. The SEC has tried its best to combat market volatility and manipulation with its regulations. One is the short sale restriction rule, which triggers at certain points of bearish volatility. Some traders wonder whether short sale restriction is effective.

Short sale restriction may sound familiar if you're familiar with the original SSR (short sale rule). However, the regulations have differences, and the SSR is no longer active.

What's the short sale restriction rule?

Also known as the uptick rule, the short sale restriction rule was created in 2010 by the SEC. The restriction is triggered when a security’s price drops by at least 10 percent of the previous day’s close. When the restriction triggers, the SEC says short selling is only allowed if the price is above the current best bid.

The restriction typically lasts for one day. For example, say a stock drops to $0.75 after closing at $1.00 the previous day, which would be a 25 percent drop. If the best bid for the stock is $0.75, you can’t execute a short sale order if the best bid is $0.75, and you’d instead have to wait until the price goes over $0.75.

