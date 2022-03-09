These Stocks May Be Some of the Best to Invest in During War

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike, along with other companies, announced that it will provide free services to U.S. hospitals, power companies, and more for the next few months, in case there's an attack from Russia. The cybersecurity firm has also helped resolve ransomware attacks in Ukraine. CrowdStrike has stepped up in recent weeks, and many entities around the world will rely on its online services. CRWD share prices have been down by about 15 percent since the start of 2022, but prices are widely expected to rebound.