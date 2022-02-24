Russia-Ukraine War Could Have a Major Impact on Crypto

There hasn’t been a war of this magnitude where Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been traded this heavily other than the Afghanistan war. That war technically lasted from 2001 to 2021, where there was a peak of 110,000 soldiers in Afghanistan in 2011, according to History. With Bitcoin being created in 2009, its price has increased by over 9.8 million percent up until the end of 2021. So, throughout the span of the Afghanistan war, Bitcoin essentially skyrocketed.