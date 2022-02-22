What To Do if Your Robinhood Document ID Is Missing in TurboTax

The 1099 forms that Robinhood sends you contain the details you need to import the documents into TurboTax, such as your account number and tax document ID. When importing Robinhood securities transactions into the tax software, you need to go to the “Stocks, Mutual Funds, Bonds, Other” screen. You’ll need to enter Robinhood in the bank name field. From there, you’ll need to enter your account number and the document ID from the 1099 form.