Unfortunately, Airbnb Home Invasions Happen—Here's How To Be Prepared

Unfortunately, though they seem few and far between, Airbnb home invasions do happen. In 2022, an armed robbery was reported in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. The criminals targeted a couple as they were leaving a high-end restaurant, then followed the couple until they arrived at their Airbnb location on Coldwater Canyon Avenue, which is home to many wealthy individuals. At gunpoint, the couple was robbed of around $75,000 in jewelry, watches, handbags, cash, and designer clothes.