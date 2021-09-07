What Is Proxy in Stocks? Why It's Important for Shareholders

Proxy voting does make a difference to the overall direction of the company. There could be binding as well as non-binding resolutions. Binding resolutions like board elections influence the way the company is run. Even the non-binding resolutions like the advisory vote on compensation can help reshape executives' incentive structure. In recent years, shareholders have become an increasingly active force in reshaping the company’s structure and prospects.

For example, Carl Icahn, an 8 percent shareholder in Xerox, influenced its decision to spin off its services business in 2016.

Environmentally-conscious investors along with As You Sow convinced McDonald’s to replace its polystyrene beverage cups with more eco-friendly paper in 2011.