What’s 100xCoin? Here’s Its Outlook for 2021

There are hundreds of new cryptocurrencies being launched every month. Most of them fade into obscurity, but there are always a few that gather strong momentum on social media. Ever since SafeMoon skyrocketed earlier this year, meme coins and deflationary tokens have become all the rage, with dozens of copycat projects emerging. One such cryptocurrency is called 100xCoin (100x).

Will this crypto grow your initial investment "100x" as its name suggests? In the world of small altcoins , that's more than possible. Here's what you need to know about this new crypto, and whether it really has what it takes to go to the moon.

What's 100xCoin?

100xCoin is one of this year's many new cryptos that use a deflationary tokenomic model. Unlike cryptos like Dogecoin, where there's an infinite supply, or Bitcoin, where there's a maximum supply, deflationary tokens have a constantly shrinking supply. The idea is that if supplies decrease over a long enough period, prices are going to increase, as per supply and demand.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 100xCoin

Deflationary tokens accomplish this in two ways. The first is auto-burning, where a flat percentage is "burned" off every transaction and permanently removed from the total supply pool. The other mechanism is auto-staking, where a percentage of every transaction is taxed and redistributed to remaining token holders. Sometimes, deflationary tokens don’t have an auto-staking feature, but simply return a portion of all transactions to the liquidity pool.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 100xCoin

In the case of 100xCoin, there's a 3 percent burn rate, a 5.5 percent redistribution to the liquidity pool, and another 1.5 percent tax used to grow the community. In total, that's 10 percent of every transaction being "taxed."