What Happened to Stinchfield on Newsmax? Fans Want Answers

On June 13, Newsmax announced it would be shuffling its schedule. The changes have The Record with Greta van Susteren in the 6 p.m. ET slot, booting out Spicer & Company. Instead, Sean Spicer will have the 5 p.m. slot, forcing back The Chris Salcedo Show by one hour. Of the change, van Susteren said, "With all that is going on in the world, I am getting back to my roots—a daily live news show with real reporting from the places where things are happening."