Miso Media Was Once Backed by Mark Cuban and Google, but Now It’s Closed Down

Although investors were more interested in the guitar learning app more than the sheet music one, Grill and Miso Media wanted to focus more on the sheet music application. In an interview with Inc., the cofounder talked about how the learning app was significantly underdeveloped when he pitched the product to the sharks. The team went into the Shark Tank pitch knowing that their product wasn’t finished, but since they made it that far, they felt as if there was no turning back.