You Can Buy a Snoop Dogg Song on the Blockchain — Here's How

There are only 25,000 Snoop Stash Boxes available for purchase, each with a price tag of $5,000. Inside the Stash Box you’ll find one of the 17 tracks featured on the B.O.D.R. album, but in the form of an NFT. There will only be “1,470 NFTs of each song,” so if you want to be the proud owner of one of Snoop’s newest songs, you’ll need to act quickly.