What Happened to Katerra? Bankruptcy, Explained

Softbank instituted a multi-billion-dollar deal in WeWork when the coworking startup's private valuation sang to the tune of $47 billion. Now that WeWork is looking toward a 2021 IPO, its valuation has sunk down to about $2.9 billion. Softbank undoubtedly lost a lot of money in the initial investment, and it also backed Katerra. In fact, Katerra earned at least $2.2 billion in investments from the SoftBank Vision Fund. Of that investment, $200 million (which came later on in December 2020) went toward helping Katerra receive bankruptcy protection. Obviously, it didn't work as planned.