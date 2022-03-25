What Happened to Clarence Thomas' First Wife?

Thomas was remarried to conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Lamp at the time of his nomination to the Supreme Court. The two married in 1987. In 2010, almost two decades after Thomas took his seat on the Supreme Court, Virginia called Hill and asked her to apologize to her husband for her allegations. The Wall Street Journal reported that Virginia said she was “extending an olive branch” to Hill “in hopes that we could ultimately get past what happened so long ago.” Hill denied the apology request.