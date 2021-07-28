What Happened to CCIV Stock After the Merger With Lucid?

A stock warrant is a derivative contract that gives the holder the right to buy the company’s stock at a specified price in the stipulated period. For some period after the SPAC IPO, the common stock and warrants trade together but eventually become two different instruments and start trading separately. The exercise price of the CCIV warrant, like other SPAC warrants, is $11.5. CCIV had one-fifth of a redeemable warrant attached to each common stock.

The warrants become exercisable either 30 days after the completion of the initial business combination or 12 months from the closing of the SPAC offering, whichever is later. The warrants will expire five years after the completion of our initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

Similar to other SPACs, CCIV has a clause regarding forced redemption. The clause will get triggered if the stock goes above $18 for 20 out of 30 trading days.