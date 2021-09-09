You’ve Seen ‘RR’ Mentioned on WallStreetBets, but What Does It Mean?

The reserve ratio, sometimes known as the "cash reserve ratio," is the percentage of total deposits that commercial banks are required to keep with the central bank in the form of cash reserves, as well as accessible for commercial lending. The reserve ratio requirement is set by the country’s central bank, which, in the U.S., is the Federal Reserve. Therefore, if the Fed were to determine that the reserve ratio is 10 percent, it implies that if a bank has $10 million in deposits, it's required to have $1 million on reserve ($10 million × 0.10 = $1 million).