Trump's Latest Remarks on Putin Continue His Weird Love Fest With the Russian Autocrat

Trump's recent comments on the Ukraine invasion are eerily similar to what he had to say in 2014 when Russia took Crimea. "Well, he’s done an amazing job of taking the mantle,” he told Fox News personality Eric Bolling. “And he’s taken it away from the President, and you look at what he’s doing. And so smart. When you see the riots in a country because they’re hurting the Russians, OK, ‘We’ll go and take it over.’ And he really goes step by step by step, and you have to give him a lot of credit.”