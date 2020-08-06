Best Stocks to Buy in 2020 Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the pace of digitization. As Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in April, “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months. From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security—we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything.”

If you are looking to play the digitization story during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are several stocks that you can buy. The stocks include Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Shopify. All of these stocks have risen sharply this year. While they may suffer a short-term pullback, they look like buys for the long term. There are concerns that U.S. tech stocks are in a bubble, which we saw in the late 1990s. However, many investors see the rally in tech stocks as a reflection of the increasing digitization. Also, unlike the dot-com boom days, many tech companies in the current era are making handsome profits.