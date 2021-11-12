Is Weave Stock a Good Investment?

Why investors shunned Weave remains unclear. Some six companies held their IPOs on the same day as Weave, but only two IPOs—Backblaze and Vaxxinity—closed above their offering price. Backblaze offers cloud storage and data backup solutions aimed at small businesses. Some investors hope it will be the next Amazon in the cloud service market. Vaxxinity, on the other hand, is a biotech company that develops therapies for a range of chronic conditions, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.