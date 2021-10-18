Colin Powell, Fully Vaccinated, Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Even with just one of his accolades, Colin Powell would have been an American legend. Instead, he piled them on, from four-star general to the first Black U.S. Secretary of State. Powell died from COVID-19 complications on Monday, Oct. 18.

In an era of vaccine contention, many Americans wonder what Powell's vaccination status was. He was a long-time Republican who revoked that title following the insurrection at the Capitol building in January 2021.

Colin Powell dies at 84, had a storied life

Powell was married to his wife Alma Johnson for nearly six decades. The year of his marriage, he was one of 16,000 soldiers sent to Vietnam by former President John F. Kennedy. Following an injury, the U.S. awarded Powell a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Later on, he won the Soldier's Medal for rescuing his comrades from a burning helicopter.

Powell won a White House fellowship in 1972, became a national security adviser under the Reagan administration in 1987, and became Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

In 2000, he became the first Black Secretary of State under President George W. Bush. During his military tenure, Powell identified as an independent. He officially became a Republican after he was out of the military. But over the years, his politics shifted more moderate. Following the insurrection at the Capitol in January 2021, Powell renounced his Republican identification.

