Where Will Warby Parker (WRBY) Stock Be in 2025?

Warby Parker sells prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, primarily through its website. The company had 2.1 million active customers as of Jun. 30, up from 1.8 million at the end of 2020. It also provides in-person eye exams and vision tests, and has been increasing its offline presence in the U.S. and Canada. The company had about 145 retail stores as of Jun. 30, up from 126 at the end of last year.