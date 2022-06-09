Walmart Pulls Chaokoh Coconut Milk After Allegations of Forced Monkey Labor

Chaokoh is a food and beverage company that specializes in coconut-based products. The company uses coconuts in a variety of different ways such as milk, water, paste, cream, and oil. It also sells other products such as jackfruit and lychee. It was a popular brand among consumers in the U.S., especially for a variety of different cultures. In 2020, the company reportedly had its products exported to over 40 countries, and the U.S. and Canada made up 55 percent of its exports.