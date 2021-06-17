Should Investors Buy WalkMe IPO Stock, or Walk Away?

On Jun. 16, Israel-based tech company WalkMe (WKME) had a dismal debut . On its first day of trading on the Nasdaq, WalkMe stock fell 7 percent. The company plans to raise roughly $287 million in the offering. What’s the forecast for WKME stock in 2021? Will the stock fall more or rise after the IPO?

WalkMe is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) company that offers cloud-based solutions for organizations through AI (artificial intelligence). The company’s business surged as digital transformation accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Insight Venture Partners is expected to remain WalkMe’s largest shareholder after the IPO, with a 28 percent stake.

WalkMe stock is falling

On Jun. 16, WalkMe started trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WKME". The stock opened at $31.25—up 0.8 percent from its IPO price—and closed 7.1 percent lower, at $28.81.

It was generally a bad day for the stock market on Jun.16. The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent as the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8 and 0.2 percent, respectively. This decline was mainly a reaction to the Fed increasing its expectations for inflation this year and stating that interest rates might be raised in 2023 rather than 2024.

