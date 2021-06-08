Israeli Tech Startup WalkMe Is Going Public Soon

In its original F-1 filing, WalkMe used $100 million as a placeholding figure. Since then, WalkMe stated that it plans to offer 9.25 million shares in its IPO. Underwriters will also be given the 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.39 million shares at the IPO price, according to SeekingAlpha. The IPO price might range from $29 to $32 per share.