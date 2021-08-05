VTHO Token Still Down 80% From Peak—Should You Buy the Dip?

Investors want to know VTHO crypto's price prediction to find out if it's a good investment. Investing in the token has paid off well for some people. For example, those who purchased VeThor token in January 2021 have seen their money grow 750 percent.

The best investment outcome has been for brave investors who went against the grain to buy the dip when others were selling. In March 2020, VeThor plunged to what still persists as its all-time low. Investors who bought that dip have seen their money grow 4,000 percent. VTHO crypto is down more than 80 percent from its peak right now. You should evaluate its price prediction before you buy.