VeChain (VET) Price Prediction in 2025—Whether to Buy the Dip Now

VeChain (VET) Price Prediction in 2025—Whether to Buy the Dip NowBy Ruchi Gupta
Jul. 15 2021, Published 8:37 a.m. ET
VeChain (VET) is among the top 30 cryptocurrencies as measured by market cap. It also ranked among the best-performing altcoins in 2021, although it has pulled back from its peak. What’s VeChain price prediction and where will it be in 2025?
Before assessing VeChain’s price outlook, it helps to be familiar with it first. That should help you determine if the VET token could suit your taste as a good investment and whether you should buy the dip.
VeChain is a company that offers blockchain-based supply chain solutions. It launched in 2016 and aims to make global supply chain management more efficient and transparent. Jay Zhang, one of the VeChain founders, previously worked for auditing and consulting giants Deloitte and PwC. VET is VeChain’s official cryptocurrency.
How many VeChain (VET) tokens are there?
The VET token facilitates transactions on the VeChain blockchain. There are 64 billion VET coins in circulation, each trading at $0.07 currently. The crypto’s maximum supply is capped at 86 billion tokens. Many risk-averse investors are turning to crypto investments where token supply is fixed because that offers protection against inflation.
VeChain price prediction for 2025
Since VeChain's price has dropped 35 percent in the past month and pulled back more than 70 percent from its April 2021 all-time high, many investors want to know its outlook.
Is VeChain a good investment?
Even after its more than a 70 percent fall from the all-time high, investors who bought VET crypto at the beginning of the year have seen their money grow 260 percent. The luckiest VeChain investors are those who accumulated the dip in VET coin during its March 2020 plunge to $0.001678, which still persists as the all-time low. Those investors have seen their money grow more than 4,000 percent.
There isn't a guarantee VeChain crypto will rebound from the current lows and rise higher, but it has a chance to soar. VeChain recently partnered with Shopping.io to enable people to use VET coin for purchases at major online retailers like Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. That promises to increase the demand for the token, which could cause the price to rise.
Also, as more businesses adopt VeChain’s blockchain supply chain solutions, VET token transactions will increase and that should lift the price. Therefore, VET coin’s current low price appears to offer a good upside potential when the crypto starts to rebound and even soar higher.
Best way to buy VeChain token
If you like VeChain's price prediction for 2025, you might want to buy the current dip in VET crypto. VeChain is among the altcoins with broad exchange support, which makes it easily accessible and highly liquid. If you have money to invest in the U.S. dollar, the best places to buy VET token are Binance and Bitfinex. You can also buy VET token on KuCoin, Gate, and Huobi with other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Tether.