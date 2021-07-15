VeChain (VET) Price Prediction in 2025—Whether to Buy the Dip Now

VeChain (VET) is among the top 30 cryptocurrencies as measured by market cap. It also ranked among the best-performing altcoins in 2021, although it has pulled back from its peak. What’s VeChain price prediction and where will it be in 2025?

Before assessing VeChain’s price outlook, it helps to be familiar with it first. That should help you determine if the VET token could suit your taste as a good investment and whether you should buy the dip.

VeChain is a company that offers blockchain-based supply chain solutions. It launched in 2016 and aims to make global supply chain management more efficient and transparent. Jay Zhang, one of the VeChain founders, previously worked for auditing and consulting giants Deloitte and PwC. VET is VeChain’s official cryptocurrency.

The VET token facilitates transactions on the VeChain blockchain. There are 64 billion VET coins in circulation, each trading at $0.07 currently. The crypto’s maximum supply is capped at 86 billion tokens. Many risk-averse investors are turning to crypto investments where token supply is fixed because that offers protection against inflation.

Since VeChain's price has dropped 35 percent in the past month and pulled back more than 70 percent from its April 2021 all-time high, many investors want to know its outlook.

Is VeChain a good investment?

Even after its more than a 70 percent fall from the all-time high, investors who bought VET crypto at the beginning of the year have seen their money grow 260 percent. The luckiest VeChain investors are those who accumulated the dip in VET coin during its March 2020 plunge to $0.001678, which still persists as the all-time low. Those investors have seen their money grow more than 4,000 percent.

Article continues below advertisement

🛍We are proud to announce https://t.co/evdeNN2J2x partnered with VeChain$VET holders will enjoy 2% discount on free package and additional discount for $SPI holders on checkout using their $VET!Give a warm welcome to VeChain Community!🎉 @vechainofficialhttps://t.co/7QDa7Kfv7Y pic.twitter.com/dBl0luv1NW — Shopping.io (@shopping_io) July 9, 2021

There isn't a guarantee VeChain crypto will rebound from the current lows and rise higher, but it has a chance to soar. VeChain recently partnered with Shopping.io to enable people to use VET coin for purchases at major online retailers like Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. That promises to increase the demand for the token, which could cause the price to rise.

Article continues below advertisement