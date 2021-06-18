VeChain's Price Prediction: Should You Buy the Dip?

The highest price VET coin has attained since its launch is $0.28. Fans are longing to see it reach $1, but at the current price, the crypto would need to gain 900 percent to reach that milestone. In the past year, VET coin has climbed an average of 90 percent per month. If it maintains that growth, it could hit $1 as soon as 2021. However, it could take it two years to get there if its growth slows to 10 percent per month.