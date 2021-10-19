Valkyrie Changes BTC ETF Ticker to 'BTFD' to Give It an Edge

Last week, Valkyrie Investments Inc. caused a stir after updating its prospectus to reflect its BTC ETF ticker , "BTF." However, reports have now confirmed that Valkyrie has stealthily changed its ticker name to reflect some of the crypto community's investment strategy—"buy the f*cking dip," otherwise known as "BTFD"—the same acronym for Valkrie's new ticker.

In hopes that it will grab the attention of both the crypto community and the "meme-stock" demographic, Valkyrie's ticker change has received many praises so far.

Looking towards the future, Valkyrie thinks that the name change will give the product an "edge" among Millennials and Gen-Zs who have an affinity towards crypto.