Valerie Biden Owens’ New Memoir, Thoughts on Trump, and Net Worth

Valerie Biden Owens has worked in some capacity on all of her brother Joe Biden’s political campaigns. She took the lead on his seven Senate campaigns and his first two campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination. She was also executive vice-president at media consultant firm Joe Slade White & Company from 1997 to 2016.

Birthdate: November 5, 1945

Education: BA from the University of Delaware

Spouse: John Owens

Children: 3