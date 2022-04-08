UFC and Crypto.com Partner To Implement Bitcoin Bonuses for Fighters

The UFC and Crypto.com came up with the concept of Fan Bonus of the Night, where fans get to vote on who gets bonuses in Bitcoin. During pay-per-views (PPVs), fans will vote on Crypto.com for their favorite fighter in each bout on the card, with three votes allowed per PPV. The three fighters with the most votes earn Bitcoin bonuses: first place receives $30,000 in BTC, second gets $20,000, and third gets $10,000.