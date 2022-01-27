UBS Buys Wealth Management Company Wealthfront to "Catch ‘em Young"

UBS will pay $1.4 billion in an all-cash transaction, and Wealthfront will become a subsidiary of UBS and operate under its own brand. The deal is a win-win for both companies: UBS will get access to Wealthfront's assets and client base, and Wealthfront could expand its product offerings through its association with UBS. Wealthfront has assured its clients that nothing will change for them after the acquisition, and their accounts and service costs will be the same.