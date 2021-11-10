The Tops–Price Chopper Merger—What to Know

Ahead of the high-spending holiday season, two Northeast grocery store chains, Tops Friendly Markets and Price Chopper, are poised to merge, forming a new parent company in the process.

Here's what the Tops–Price Chopper merger means for the U.S. storefronts and employees, plus whether investors can get their share of the store-bought pie.

The parent company's headquarters will be based in Price Chopper's original stomping grounds of Schenectady, N.Y.

Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Market stores have consolidated in a move that merges around 300 stores in the Northeast region. The stores themselves will retain their names, but the entity will operate under a newly formed parent company, Northeast Grocery, Inc.

Northeast Grocery isn't getting all of the stores

While most of the stores will merge under Northeast Grocery, 12 are divesting as requested by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Due to regulatory reasons, these stores will pivot to ownership by C&S Wholesale Grocers, which is headquartered in Keene, N.H.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the N.Y. state office of the attorney general (OAG), a full-size merger would have "eliminated a direct supermarket competitor." The office adds, "By requiring the parties to sell the Tops stores in those cities to C&S, [...] the OAG will help maintain competition in those areas."

These stores are located in places such as Cooperstown, Saranac Lake, and Warrensburg, N.Y. The divested Tops stores will transform into Grand Union grocery stores under C&S ownership.

Article continues below advertisement