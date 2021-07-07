Tom Farley Unsure if Bitcoin Will Ever Be Accepted Form of Currency

Far Peak CEO and former NYSE president Tom Farley —who reportedly has a multimillion-dollar net worth—said recently he’s optimistic about Bitcoin , though he’s not sure it will ever become an accepted form of currency and surpass gold ’s market capitalization.

“I think the upper bound for now is gold, which is about a $10 trillion market cap,” Farley said on Squawk Box last month. “In order for Bitcoin to one day exceed gold, it’ll have to be more of an accepted form of currency. I’m not sure, frankly, if it ever gets there. With respect to the recent price moves, I’m kind of sanguine about them. Bitcoin’s a very volatile asset class, in part because it’s a new asset class.”