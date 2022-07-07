Fuel Leak From Tim Allen's Yacht Shuts Down Michigan Marina
Over the busy 4th of July weekend, a Michigan marina was forced to shut down when actor Tim Allen’s yacht leaked about 30 gallons of diesel fuel into the water there.
The fuel leak was contained within the Northport Village Marina, Harbormaster Bill Rosemurgy told the Traverse City Record-Eagle. The marina is located in Grand Traverse Bay, about 30 miles north of Traverse City.
Allen didn’t know his yacht was spewing fuel into the water until people on the dock alerted him to the issue, Leelanau Township fire chief Hugh Cook told the Record-Eagle. The leak was due to a problem with the boat’s fuel filter that caused fuel to fill the engine compartment and then get pumped out into the marina, the Record-Eagle reported.
Allen told the Record-Eagle that he believes the leak occurred after a fuel filter gasket popped while he was rounding a corner. “I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody,” Allen told the local newspaper. “But we’re going to get it open.”
Tim Allen has a net worth of $100 million
As the boat owner, Allen will be responsible for paying for all the clean-up measures for the fuel leak, reports the Record-Eagle. With a net worth of about $100 million, Allen has plenty of money to pay for the clean-up.
Tim Allen
Actor and comedian
Net worth: $100 million
Age: 69
Spouse: Jane Hajduk
Allen built his net worth through his long career as a comedian and actor. He's most known for his role as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor in the hit ABC television series Home Improvement. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Allen earned $1.25 million per episode at the peak of the show, which aired between 1991 and 1999.
Allen is also known for being the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s Toy Story movies and for his lead role in the sitcom Last Man Standing. He has appeared in numerous films, including The Santa Clause, Galaxy Quest, and Wild Hogs.
Tim Allen has roots in Michigan
Born in Denver, Allen spent much of his childhood growing up in a suburb outside of Detroit, Mich. He went to college at Central Michigan University and then transferred to Western Michigan University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications.
Allen got his big break as a comedian in 1975 when a friend dared him to take the mic at a comedy club in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak. His career as a comedian grew from there. His stand-up routine, where he grunted and told “men-are-pigs” skits, eventually won him his part in Home Improvement.
Tim Allen’s Michigan house is in Leelanau County
Since 2009, Allen has been the narrator of the “Pure Michigan” commercials that air on television and radio stations throughout the Midwest. Allen and his wife Laura own a Michigan house and property in Leelanau County. In 1996, the couple bought a former University of Michigan summer camp called Shady Trails for $2 million, the Deseret News reported.