How Thor Crypto Works and Where To Buy It

For farming projects like Thor, token prices tend to fluctuate in step with yields. When yields drop, investors move their money to other projects and return when things look good again. Therefore, Thor should rebound as the project finds more lucrative farming opportunities, and these should open up as more DeFi and NFT projects launch across various blockchains. It's also worth noting that Thor's token supply is capped at just over 20 million units, making it more scarce than Bitcoin.