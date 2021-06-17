Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Is a Good Crypto Bet for Long-Term Investors

At the current price, Theta would need to rise almost 1,800 percent to reach $10. Looking the altcoin’s historical performance, that milestone is possible and might even come soon. TFUEL coin has been climbing at an average monthly rate of 250 percent in 2021. If it maintains that pace, it could get there before the end of 2021. If Theta coin is growing at the rate of 10 percent per month, it could reach $10 in three years, which points to 2024.