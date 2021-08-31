Theranos’ Board of Directors Once Included Former U.S. Cabinet Members

We know all about former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani —both of whom are charged with counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. But what about Theranos’ board of directors—who were they, and where are they now?

During its heyday, the blood-testing technology company attracted a bevy of high-profile board members who, as skeptics noted, didn’t always have medical expertise. One of those board members, David Boies, was also the company’s lawyer, a dual role that raised eyebrows as Theranos started to unravel.

Here are updates on Boies and two other bigwigs who once sat on the Theranos board.