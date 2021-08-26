Tezos (XTZ) Crypto Price Prediction Points to $50 by 2025

Tezos's (XTZ) price jumped about 30 percent on Aug. 25 and it continues to rise. At about $5 currently, the crypto has more than doubled since January. Many investors are interested in Tezos's price prediction to try to assess how high the crypto could go.

With thousands of cryptocurrencies available on the market, investors have many opportunities. Having many options has also made choosing the best cryptocurrency to buy challenging for some investors. Before assessing Tezos's price prediction, let’s learn a little more about the crypto so you can see if it aligns with your investment taste.