NBA Tops Shot Is Pioneering NFT Sports Card Collection

When it celebrated its 70th anniversary in Apr. 2021, Topps released a digital collection of tradable cards with recreations of iconic Topps cards from 1952 and 1986. The first iconic collection on the blockchain, Topps MLB is supported on the WAX network. The collectibles can be bought, sold, traded, and gifted. Despite being founded decades ago, Topps has continued to show the value it places on its community of collectors since 1938.