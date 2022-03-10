Tarek El Moussa’s Net Worth Is in the Millions Thanks to HGTV Show

Tarek El Moussa’s Net Worth Is in the Millions Thanks to HGTV ShowBy Kathryn Underwood
Mar. 10 2022, Published 9:48 a.m. ET
Although Tarek El Moussa began his career as a successful real estate agent in his 20s, his business was faltering by 2008. Thanks to the economic crisis, El Moussa and Christina (now his ex-wife) pivoted to start flipping houses, which led them to a lucrative TV career as the stars of HGTV’s Flip or Flop. What is El Moussa’s net worth today?
Tarek El Moussa
Real Estate Investor and TV Host
Net worth: $15 million
Tarek El Moussa has been in the real estate business for about 20 years, starting at age 21. He built up a successful business that was decimated by the 2008 financial crisis, which forced him and his wife at the time, Christina El Moussa, to downsize their living situation. The two began flipping houses and HGTV chose them for their own reality show as house flippers on Flip or Flop.
Birthdate: August 21, 1981
Spouse: Heather Rae Young
Former Spouse: Christina Haack
Tarek El Moussa has starred in 10 seasons of "Flip or Flop."
El Moussa began his television career after asking a friend to record him and Christina during one of their house-flipping projects, following the process from start to finish. That audition tape led to HGTV picking up their show, Flip or Flop, which premiered in 2013.
The show capitalizes on the public’s fascination with home improvement, design, and real estate. It follows Christina and Tarek (who were married from 2009 until 2018 and share two children) throughout the house-flipping process. The couple aims to buy homes, renovate and redesign them, and sell them at a profit.
CelebrityNetWorth reported that by the third season, the couple earned about $600,000 per season. El Moussa’s net worth is estimated at $15 million.
In spite of their 2018 divorce, Tarek and Christina continued co-hosting the show. HGTV president Jane Latman praised their “magnetic personalities” and “real estate savvy” as reasons why they are important to the HGTV show lineup, Deadline reported.
There have been several spinoffs of Flip or Flop including versions in Atlanta, Fort Worth, Nashville, and Las Vegas. Anita and Ken Corsini hosted Flip or Flop Atlanta.
Flip or Flop may have saved Tarek El Moussa’s life.
In 2013, when a viewer noticed a lump on El Moussa’s throat during an episode of Flip or Flop, she contacted producers to urge him to seek medical care. He was found to have thyroid cancer, from which he has been in remission since 2014.
Tarek El Moussa also hosts a solo house flipping show.
El Moussa has signed a new contract with HGTV for his own solo house-flipping show. Deadline reported that Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa is set to air in 2023. The show will follow El Moussa as he mentors first-time house flippers through the process.
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina’s solo show, Christina on the Coast, are both slated to be available for streaming on Discovery+.
El Moussa is now married to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young.
Following his divorce from Christina Haack, El Moussa married Heather Rae Young in 2021. The model and actress is a real estate agent and cast member of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, a real estate show.