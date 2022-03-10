Tarek El Moussa’s Net Worth Is in the Millions Thanks to HGTV Show

Tarek El Moussa has been in the real estate business for about 20 years, starting at age 21. He built up a successful business that was decimated by the 2008 financial crisis, which forced him and his wife at the time, Christina El Moussa, to downsize their living situation. The two began flipping houses and HGTV chose them for their own reality show as house flippers on Flip or Flop.

Birthdate: August 21, 1981

Spouse: Heather Rae Young

Former Spouse: Christina Haack