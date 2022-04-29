What’s FOX News Contributor Stuart Varney’s Net Worth?By Kathryn Underwood
Apr. 29 2022, Published 10:08 a.m. ET
Stuart Varney, a British-American journalist and television host with the FOX News Channel, has lived in the U.S. since 1974. He has worked at CNN, CNBC, and since 2004, at FOX News. What's Varney’s net worth?
Stuart Varney has built his $10 million net worth over years in journalism
At CNBC, Varney hosted CNBC's Wall Street Journal Editorial Board with Stuart Varney. He also worked at CNN, hosting Business Day, Business Asia, and Moneyline with Willow Bay. Varney’s coverage of the stock market crash while at CNN in 1987 won the network a Peabody Award.
Stuart Varney
Business journalist
Net worth: $10 million
Stuart Varney has been a business journalist on FOX News for nearly 20 years. Prior to beginning his tenure there, Varney aided in the launch of CNN’s business news team in 1980, hosting financial programs there, such as Your Money. He currently hosts Varney & Co. on weekday mornings, reporting on the financial markets for FOX News Channel.
Birthdate: July 7, 1948
Education: London School of Economics
Former Spouse: Deborah Varney (divorced 2014)
Children: 6
Varney’s current program, Varney & Co., airs on weekday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon ET. FOX Business says it's the “highest rated market program on television.” In addition to his regular hosting duties, Varney appears frequently on FOX’s other programs to provide business and market expertise.
Stuart Varney has made controversial statements
In 2013, Varney made some controversial comments as a guest on Fox and Friends. Speaking with anchors Steve Doocy, Gretchen Carlson, and Brian Kilmeade, Varney criticized the earned income tax credit as “corrupt” and rewarding people “who have never paid a dime in their lives.”
Varney acknowledged in the interview, “I am being mean to poor people. Frankly, I am.” His comments claimed that people receiving the EITC were not paying taxes and dismissed the program’s potential to reduce poverty.
Varney claimed in 2019 that Trump had never lied to the public
In 2019, Newsweek reported that Varney said Donald Trump had never outright lied to the American people. When Republican challenger Joe Walsh called Trump a liar and gave specific examples, Varney claimed, “He exaggerates and spins.”
Stuart Varney warned of big Democratic losses in upcoming midterms
On a segment of his program on April 28, 2022, Varney reported that leaders on both Republican and Democratic sides were predicting the midterm elections to be very bad for Democrats, saying, “Democrats are in panic mode.”
Varney and his wife Deborah divorced in 2014
Varney was married to Deborah Varney from 1993 until 2014, when she filed for divorce, citing his infidelity with a long-term mistress, according to The Sun. Deborah Varney claimed he had been spending “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on trips with his mistress to destinations such as Hawaii and Hong Kong. Deborah is the mother of their two daughters and four sons.