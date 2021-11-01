Stocks for Investors to Buy or Watch in November 2021

Stocks for Investors to Buy or Watch in November 2021By Rachel Curry
Nov. 1 2021, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Companies like Pfizer, Moderna, Uber, Airbnb, Zillow, and CVS are starting off November with earnings reports. The earnings-rich month is prime for investing, and many individual stocks are hot buys in November 2021.
So, which stocks are they? Here are the top movers and shakers in November for you to add to your watchlist.
Top daily movers at the beginning of November 2021
Pharmaceutical stocks are leading the charge to start November. ABVC Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) is up 228 percent on Nov. 1 thanks to social media attention on StockTwits. This meme stock will likely remain volatile but it's a good sign for the industry. Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) are up 156 percent and 53 percent, respectively.
Spotify is a stock to watch in November.
Morgan Stanley named the audio streaming platform Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) as a top pick, which caused the stock's market value to increase nearly 20 percent in the five days since Oct. 27. Spotify has been volatile this year but shows immense long-term growth. Analysts say that more Premium subscribers are coming on board and profit margins are expanding.
UWM Holdings Corp. has a hold on mortgages
The parent company of United Wholesale Mortgage, UWM Holdings Corp. (NYSE:UWMC), is in a good place during a red-hot housing market. While home sales and costs are expected to decrease over the winter, experts say that the spring will rejuvenate the industry again. UWM is positioned at a low point, which means that its growth could bring impressive returns for investors who tap in now.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. stock is growing quickly.
American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LP) is well-positioned to profit off of materials shortages, high consumer demand, and increased prices. In fact, the company is already profiting off of it with a YTD stock return of 61.6 percent as of Nov. 1. As a company that delivers materials to builders, remodelers, and homeowners, the outlook is bright for LP.
Moderna isn't slowing down yet.
With children ages 5–11 now approved for the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., companies like Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) show potential moving through and beyond the month of November. Right now, MRNA shares are on a dip, which suggests a profitable entry point for investors.
Investors are cashing in on Visa stock
Credit card and payments leader Visa (NYSE:V) is more than just a single-letter ticker. It's an investment opportunity thanks to subpar quarterly operating results. Long-term growth is projected, so investors can compound returns by getting in now. After all, the company retains the highest market share for credit card network purchasing volume in the U.S.
Walgreens Boots Alliance looks like a good bet.
While many stocks that are worth considering for your November investments, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) rounds out this list. The healthcare-retail fusion stock gives exposure to two great sectors, one of which (healthcare) happens to be a defense to market downs. WBA shares are still down 16.34 percent from their 2021 peak in April, which shows that there's room to grow for the stock that's up 14.77 percent YTD.