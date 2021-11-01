Stocks for Investors to Buy or Watch in November 2021

Invest where you go. Gas at $CVX Bank at $JPM Vacation at $DIS Coffee at $SBUX Burgers at $MCD Gamble at $WYNN Groceries at $WMT Home goods at $HD Prescriptions at $WBA Stock ideas made easy.

While many stocks that are worth considering for your November investments, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) rounds out this list. The healthcare-retail fusion stock gives exposure to two great sectors, one of which (healthcare) happens to be a defense to market downs. WBA shares are still down 16.34 percent from their 2021 peak in April, which shows that there's room to grow for the stock that's up 14.77 percent YTD.