These Stocks Splits in 2022 Will Help Investors Buy Shares at a Lower Cost

In its earnings for the first quarter of 2022, the company reported $116.44 in revenue, which exceeded the expectations. However, it's only a 7 percent increase from last year, which was the slowest growth rate in any quarter for Amazon since the dot-com bust in 2001. The company also lost approximately $7.6 billion on its investment in EV startup Rivian. With the split only two days away, the share prices have been up by over 15 percent within the previous four days.