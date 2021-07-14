YouTube Took Ad Money Away From YouTuber SteveWillDoIt and the Other Nelk Boys

The net worth of SteveWillDoIt , the YouTuber born Stephen Deleonardis, has become a talking point online lately, especially after he said he bought fellow YouTube star Kyle Forgeard an Audi RS7, which starts at an estimated $116,000 . “How much money does Steve have?” one Redditor wrote after the Audi stunt. “I hope he doesn’t blow it all up and end up broke when he gets older.”

A commenter on that Reddit post expressed similar concerns. “Steve lives an excessive life with what appears to be zero ability to save for the future,” that commenter wrote. “He’s not going to be making this kind of money forever, and if he’s able to, he would be a part of a very small group of people. … Between his gambling and drinking, how can this end well?” Here’s what we know about Deleonardis’s financial situation.